Severe weather could bring damaging winds to central North Carolina, forecasters say

Central North Carolina, including the Triangle, could see severe weather with damaging winds Thursday.

The National Weather Service says the area is at a “marginal risk” for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening, with the biggest threat coming from wind.

Heavy showers could also cause flash flooding in the area, forecasters say.

Showers developed in the eastern part of central North Carolina early Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances of rain will continue through Friday, with a smaller chance Saturday afternoon, forecasters predict. There’s a small chance of rain Saturday afternoon, but forecasters say Sunday should be dry.

