WWE wrestling superstar arrested by Myrtle Beach police

A wrestling superstar was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Saturday morning at a downtown hotel.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Jeffrey Hardy, 41, on a charge of public intoxicated.

Officers responded to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations, 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, for a report of an intoxicated man, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. The call was at 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they arrested Hardy without incident. He was then booked into Myrtle Beach jail.

Hardy is currently listed on the WWE superstar webpage. He is featured on the television program Smackdown.

Hardy is a former WWE champion and known for tag-team wrestling with his brother Matt Hardy.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

