WWE wrestling superstar arrested by Myrtle Beach police

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A wrestling superstar was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Saturday morning at a downtown hotel.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Jeffrey Hardy, 41, on a charge of public intoxicated.

Officers responded to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations, 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, for a report of an intoxicated man, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. The call was at 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they arrested Hardy without incident. He was then booked into Myrtle Beach jail.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hardy is currently listed on the WWE superstar webpage. He is featured on the television program Smackdown.

Hardy is a former WWE champion and known for tag-team wrestling with his brother Matt Hardy.