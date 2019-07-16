It could feel like 110 degrees in North Carolina on Tuesday. Will it ever cool off?

Dangerous heat advisory for Eastern NC Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on a dangerous heat advisory for parts of Eastern NC July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on a dangerous heat advisory for parts of Eastern NC July 16, 2019.

High temperatures have scorched North Carolina for days, and the heat threat isn’t over yet.

A heat advisory has been issued from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday for central and eastern parts of the state, where high temperatures and humidity could make it feel hotter than 100 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

The advisory mainly covers areas southeast of Raleigh, including the towns of Clayton and Selma in Johnston County, according to the service.

In coastal areas, it could feel even hotter, up to 110 degrees, forecasters say.

The conditions aren’t expected to let up any time soon, as a “prolonged stretch of dangerous afternoon heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees is expected through the weekend,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office says.

Temperatures in the Triangle are expected to be above 93 degrees until highs dip into the 80s on July 24, according to AccuWeather.

At this time of year, normal high temperatures reach about 90 degrees at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, records show.

Also in the Triangle, thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters say. There will be rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday, too, according to the National Weather Service.

SHARE COPY LINK Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.