Robbers hold gun to NC man’s back and force him to unlock his house, scary video shows

Video shows robbers holding guns to man as they force him to unlock NC home Dramatic video shows four masked robbers holding guns to a bloody man in Fayetteville, NC as they force him to unlock the door to a home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dramatic video shows four masked robbers holding guns to a bloody man in Fayetteville, NC as they force him to unlock the door to a home.

A man had just returned to his home in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Wednesday night when he was approached by a group of four or five armed men, police said.

The men forced him to the ground, and they stole cash, credit cards and a cell phone from him, Sergeant Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday.

A video captured by a doorbell video camera and posted by the Fayetteville Police Department shows the suspects then forced the man, who had blood on his face, to unlock his house while one of them held a gun to his back.

“Open this door or we’re gonna kill you,” one of the men said in the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspects then forced the man into the house and stole lottery tickets and illegal narcotics, Strepay said.

He said the robbery doesn’t appear to be random.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes any of the suspects or their voices to submit an anonymous tip on Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers, Strepay said.