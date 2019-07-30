Yes, there are two tropical systems out there. What does that mean for the Carolinas?

A below-average hurricane season? A look at the names, early predictions for 2019 The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Here's a look at the season's early predictions — and what this year's storms will be named.

A tropical “disturbance” in the Atlantic Ocean has little chance of becoming a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center, but it could track up the East Coast and leave some unknowns for the Carolinas next week.

Disturbance 1, as it’s currently known, is a system of “disorganized showers and thunderstorms” moving generally toward Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Forecasters are tracking two systems in the Atlantic. National Hurricane Center

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Forecasters say it only has a 10% chance of turning into a tropical storm over the next five days. But “conditions could become marginally conducive for development by the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and northwestern Bahamas,” according to the Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, the forecast track puts the system somewhere south of the Carolinas, leaving question marks for what it could do next.

A second tropical system forecasters are tracking is still clear across the Atlantic, just off Africa. It has a slightly better chance of turning into a named storm, but those chances are still just 20% over the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center will be updating the forecasts several times a day. For the Carolinas, the path on Disturbance 1 will take shape in the coming days, so we will have to wait and see if it strengthens at all or falls apart like the last one.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Florence swept into the Carolinas in 2018 and caused extensive damage in both states. Florence set a record for the costliest storm to hit the Carolinas. Here's a look at other costly hurricanes.