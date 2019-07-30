Pentagon identifies Fort Bragg paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan

Two Fort Bragg paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan Two paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg, were reported killed in Afghanistan by the US Army. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two paratroopers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg, were reported killed in Afghanistan by the US Army.

The two paratroopers killed during combat in Afghanistan Monday were identified by the Department of Defense.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, and 24-year-old Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance of Chicago were the soldiers killed, according to the Associated Press.

Both of the soldiers were paratroopers who were based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina, the Army said in a news release.

Kreischer and Nance were members of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, was one of two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers killed July 29 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. US Army

“These young men were true All Americans and embodied the qualities of selfless service and courage as they answered our nation’s call to deploy to Afghanistan,” Col. Arthur Sellers said in a news release. “Our focus is now providing their loved ones with every available resource to help them in this most difficult time.”

Officials say the paratroopers were “gunned down” by an Afghan soldier, WNCN reported.

Spc. Michael Nance of Chicago, Ill. was one of two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers killed July 29 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. U.S. Army

The soldier was wounded and taken into custody following the shooting in Kandahar, according to KARE.

“One U.S. service member was killed and two other U.S. service members were wounded during an apparent insider attack,” the military said of the incident that might have involved Afghan troops they are training or advising, ABC News reported. “The incident is under investigation.”

Nance joined the Army in January 2017 and is a winner of the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Basic Parachutist Badge, according to a news release.







Kreischer joined the Army in June 2018 and was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Basic Parachutist Badge, the military said.







Kreischer is survived by his wife of Fayetteville, N.C.

The soldiers are the second and third service members killed in Afghanistan since July 10, bringing the total of soldiers killed in action this year to 15, matching the total in 2018, Military.com reported.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a reduction following the 2014 drawdown, per MilitaryTimes.

