Severe storms could bring hail, isolated tornado to central North Carolina on Wednesday

Severe weather could come to central North Carolina on Wednesday, bringing threats of hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes, forecasters say.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Triangle mostly after 3 p.m., with the greatest threat for severe weather coming 6 to 11 p.m., the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office says.

The main risks are hail and wind up to 65 mph, according to the service.

“An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out east of the Triangle,” forecasters say.

Localized flooding is possible, too, according to meteorologist Don Schwenneker of ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“I don’t think it will be widespread,” he said. “But we’ve had some areas that have really been hit with heavy rainfall lately.”

Rainfall totals could be less than one-tenth of an inch, with more possible overnight and during thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says.

Skies are expected to clear by daytime Thursday, when forecasters predict conditions will be sunny, according to the service.