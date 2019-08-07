North Carolina

Weapons stolen from North Carolina police cars, officials say. Now there’s a reward

How to avoid car theft

Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. By
Up Next
Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. By

Federal agents are looking for a thief who has been breaking into police cars parked in residential neighborhoods in North Carolina.

Five marked police vehicles were broken into between July 29 and Sunday in Caldwell, Catawba and Burke counties, authorities said Tuesday.

Multiple items were stolen from the vehicles, including weapons, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives said in a news release.

Now the ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000 for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 888-283-8477 or ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can also be given to the Hickory Police Department, and anonymous tips can be sent to www.reportit.com, the release said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Hickory Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating, the release said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  