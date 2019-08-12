800,000 people have seen this video of UNC women’s basketball player’s amazing shots

UNC women’s basketball player’s trick shot video goes viral UNC women's basketball player Leah Church posted a video of herself making three successive backward shots on Twitter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC women's basketball player Leah Church posted a video of herself making three successive backward shots on Twitter.

A video of a North Carolina basketball player sinking impressive shots has gotten attention on social media.

Leah Church, a women’s basketball guard for University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, posted a video on Twitter in which she makes three backward shots in a row, seemingly with ease.

“Stay ready,” she captioned the video.

Church, who is from Purlear, North Carolina, scored 133 points during the 2018-2019 season, with a season high of 20 points against Georgia Tech, according to GoHeels.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She posted the video on Saturday and it had more than 800,000 views as of Monday afternoon, was retweeted over 500 times and liked over 2,000 times.

Several Twitter users noted Church’s footwear.

“In slides no less...” one person Tweeted.

“Flip flops r the key,” read another reply on Twitter.