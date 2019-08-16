Durham 3-year-old and her lemonade stand are in the spotlight. ‘She’s worldwide now.’

Durham 3-year-old uses lemonade stand profits to buy diapers for mothers in need It's been an overwhelming couple of weeks for 3-year-old Ava Lewis and her mother Maggie. The Durham mother and daughter have had their hands full selling lemonade after their story first aired on ABC11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's been an overwhelming couple of weeks for 3-year-old Ava Lewis and her mother Maggie. The Durham mother and daughter have had their hands full selling lemonade after their story first aired on ABC11.

Ava Lewis may only be 3 years old, but her Durham lemonade stand is drawing national attention.

The young entrepreneur has set up a lemonade stand in front of her mother’s hair salon, The Lather Lounge Hair Studio, at 2902 Hillsborough Road. She has used some of the proceeds to buy diapers and wipes to donate to the Good Samaritan Inn, which operates as a homeless shelter for women and mothers with children in Durham, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Ava’s story appeared on ABC’s “World News Tonight” Wednesday night as part of the show’s “America Strong” segment. Ava’s story was originally reported by Aug. 1 by ABC11. It has since been picked by the New York Post, TV ONE and other news outlets.

Even comedian D.L. Hughley shared a story about the stand to his 2.5 million Facebook followers.

“She’s worldwide now,” her mother, Maggie Lewis, told The News & Observer in a phone interview Thursday. “I have people who want something from Vegas, from Ohio.”

They are charging 50 cents for a small cup and $1 for a large cup, ABC11 reported. They now have multiple flavors of lemonade, and the Facebook group has crossed 1,700 followers.

Thanks to the newfound attention, Lewis is trying to find ways to ship out the lemonade more quickly.

“It means more work, more gallons,” Lewis said.

She has also made a Facebook group for the business called Ava’s Lemonade.

Lewis said she doesn’t know where she will donate the money next earned through Ava’s lemonade.

“I’m letting God guide us to where we need to go,” she said. “I really don’t know because it happened so fast. It started with cups and now it’s gallons.”

