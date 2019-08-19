Storm knocks down trees at health department campus

Severe weather has knocked down trees on the campus that is home to North Carolina's health department.

The department says 15 to 20 trees and large limbs fell Monday at the Dorthea Dix Campus as a result of the weather.

One tree fell on the Haywood Building, which houses the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services. There were no reports of injuries.

The department is asking employees who work in the building to check Tuesday morning on plans for the workday, because the building is now being assessed for damages.