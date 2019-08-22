Body of missing 63-year-old man found in popular NC island harbor, officials say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The body of a missing 63-year-old man was found in a North Carolina harbor, media outlets report.

The man was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing around noon on Wednesday, according to WECT.

The body was found in the Bald Head Island harbor on Thursday morning by the island’s public safety officials, according to WWAY.

Officials have not determined the cause of death, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Bald Head Island Public Safety Department are investigating, the Wilmington StarNews reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bald Head Island is off the coast of North Carolina, near Wilmington and about 170 miles from Raleigh.