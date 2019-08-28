One dies after train crashes into tractor-trailer, North Carolina police say

One person died after a collision between a train and tractor trailer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person is dead after a train collided with a tractor-trailer in North Carolina on Wednesday, the Kernersville Police Department said.

Emergency officials responded to the Forsyth County crash at about 3:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

The driver of the 18-wheeler truck was killed in the wreck, but no passengers on the freight train were injured, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The driver will not be publicly identified until the coroner notifies the family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roads in the area near the collision are expected to remain closed through the night, according to WXII.

Police continue to investigate the wreck, and information on possible criminal charges was not available.

SHARE COPY LINK A double-decker passenger train slammed into a tractor trailer in Utah on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Police are investigating why the crossing signals didn't activate. (Associated Press)