Court: Woman had taken out restraining orders before death

North Carolina court documents show that a woman found dead outside her northern Orange County home had taken out restraining orders against two men.

News outlets report 46-year-old Anne H. Kirkpatrick sought the first restraining order on July 19 against a man she had dated or was dating. That was followed by a second restraining order against another man identified as her husband nearly one week later. Court documents indicate Kirkpatrick said the second man threatened her.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives nearby found Kirkpatrick's body in front of her home on Sunday. Authorities aren't releasing details on how she died. The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide.