Will Tropical Storm Humberto hit Carolinas with strong winds and rain like Hurricane Dorian?

Tropical Storm Humberto is likely to bring heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds over the Bahamas starting Saturday, but the threat to the Carolinas has decreased.

Forecasters expected the tropical storm to track up the East Coast, similar to Hurricane Dorian’s path earlier this month, but the path has shifted away from the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts.

The National Hurricane Center said the forecast track has shifted farther to the east and the chance of heavy rainfall affecting the southeast coastal states has diminished.

The tropical cyclone could still bring strong winds up to 20 mph starting Saturday through the week, according to the hurricane center. Forecasters don’t predict any rainfall in the Carolinas as a result of the storm. The Florida coast could see light rainfall on Saturday from the storm.

Humberto is now the eighth named storm of the season. The center of the storm is passing over Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas at 7 mph and the most heavy squalls are north and east of the center, according to the hurricane center.