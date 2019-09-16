North Carolina
Man dies after swallowing ‘substance’ in Walmart as police approached, NC cops say
A man died after swallowing something during an interaction with police at a North Carolina Walmart.
Officers with the King Police Department responded to the Walmart for a trespassing call made by store employees at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Monday.
The man “ingested a substance” after police approached him, and he became unconscious, police said.
Officers performed CPR and other life-saving measures until EMS arrived.
EMS continued trying to save the man, but he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to police.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident, and no other details, including the man’s name, have been released, police said.
King is near Winston-Salem, about 120 miles from Raleigh.
