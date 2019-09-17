Body of North Carolina man from Fort Bragg found in Texas lake, officials say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

The body of a North Carolina man was found in a Texas lake on Saturday, media outlets report.

The body was found in the Thurman Cove area of Lake Travis in Spicewood after someone called 911 and said a man was struggling to stay above water, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Akeem Albert Cameron, 22, of Fort Bragg, N.C., according to CBS Austin.

Adam Luther, a public affairs officer for Fort Bragg, said Cameron was not a service member stationed there but could have been a family member of someone at the Army base.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials are investigating Cameron’s death, Patch reported.

Two others have died in Lake Travis this year, CBS Austin reported. One person died June 17 after disappearing in the water, and another died on Feb. 21 while trying to repair a pump at a home, according to the news outlet.