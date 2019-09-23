North Carolina
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in Raleigh tonight. If you can’t go, here’s how to watch.
Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: ‘There will never be a time when women of means lack choice’
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has risen to such cultural prominence that both a movie and a documentary have been made about her life, will speak in Raleigh Monday night.
Ginsburg, 86, will address students and faculty of Meredith College, a Raleigh school that admits only women as undergrads. Ginsburg is most known for her legal work advancing gender equality. She was a prominent women’s rights attorney early in her career, and when she joined the nation’s highest court in 1993, she was only the second woman ever to serve as a Supreme Court justice.
Ginsburg’s speech will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Meymandi Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are not available to the public.
But there are two ways to see a livestream of the speech.
The event will be on the school’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/MeredithCollegeLive.
The lecture also will be broadcast on campus at 7 p.m. in Jones Auditorium. Admission is free and open to the public.
For more North Carolina government and politics news, listen to the Domecast politics podcast from The News & Observer and the NC Insider. You can find it on Megaphone, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments