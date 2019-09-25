Plane goes up in flames after crash at small North Carolina airport, police say

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A small plane coming in for a landing in Eastern North Carolina crashed and caught on fire, according to multiple reports.

The three people on board survived and were able to get out of the plane, but one woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, WWAY reports.

“The pilot made a hard landing, causing the plane to nose dive, skid and catch on fire,“ North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Young told WWAY,

The landing gear on the nose collapsed under the plane as it was landing, Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, told WECT.

Video shared with WECT shows flames and thick, black smoke coming from the plane.

The plane is a Cessna 182, which has a single engine and seats four people, according to Bladen Online.

On board was a mother and son from Leland, North Carolina, and the pilot was a man from Riegelwood, North Carolina, Bladen Online reports.