Surfer loses prosthetic leg in huge wave at Virginia Beach. He needs help finding it

A surfer is searching for his prosthetic leg after he says a huge wave swept it away at Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Ryan Johnson was surfing by himself at Sandbridge Beach that morning while his wife stood in the sand nearby, according to WTKR.

He was riding the waves, which he said were about up to his chest, when he felt his prosthetic leg start coming loose, WTKR reported.

Johnson said he tried to hold onto it and his surf board, but then a big wave came crashing down on him and swept the leg away, according to WAVY.

“I see the wave, I see the foot, the whole prosthetic, under the wave near the sand and then it crashed and it was gone,” he told WAVY.

Johnson has had his prosthetic leg, which has a picture of The Joker on it, since 2017, when he lost his left foot to a motorcycle accident, according to WTKR.

The prosthetic leg is what allows Johnson to keep doing physical activities, like surfing, which he has loved since he was 11 years old, he told WAVY.

“It’s losing a bit of your soul, I guess. Losing a part of you that you use for a daily basis, daily activities, you take your whole body for granted,” he told WTKR.

But he and his wife Allyson are hoping he gets that freedom back soon.

Allyson Johnson posted on Facebook asking for help finding the prosthetic leg, which she says also has a picture of Marvin the Martian on the back and a “brown foot shell.”

She said the couple is hoping it will wash back up on the beach and is asking anyone who will be in the area to look out for it, she wrote on Facebook.

“PLEASE if everyone can share and just keep an eye out if you go to Sandbridge, we are praying it washes up,” she wrote.