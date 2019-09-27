NCDOT’s use of drones after Florence a finalist for a major award, and you can help

Scenes of flooded roads across Eastern NC Over 600 roads remain closed in NC, with waters continuing to rise across the eastern part of the state. NCDOT has been flying over many flooded areas capturing the devastating effect of Hurricane Florence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Over 600 roads remain closed in NC, with waters continuing to rise across the eastern part of the state. NCDOT has been flying over many flooded areas capturing the devastating effect of Hurricane Florence.

It’s not the Oscars or the Emmys, but the N.C. Department of Transportation’s use of drones to assess damage after Hurricane Florence is up for a national award.

NCDOT is one of 12 finalists for the top prize in America’s Transportation Awards, which will be given out in St. Louis on Oct. 8. Other finalists include more traditional transportation projects, such as new express lanes in Atlanta, a commuter rail line in Orlando and innovative interchanges in Cincinnati and the Milwaukee area.

The finalists are also eligible for the People’s Choice Award, a popularity contest of sorts determined by online votes. NCDOT has been using social media to drum up support and encourage people to go online and vote.

The winners of both prizes will receive $10,000 toward the charity or transportation-related scholarship of their choice. NCDOT has chosen the N.C. Disaster Relief Fund, a state fund administered by the United Way of North Carolina that provides grants to nonprofits that work with survivors of disasters in the state.

“Drones likely helped us save lives after Hurricane Florence and are certainly deserving of this award,” Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said in a statement. “I’m asking people to go online and vote for our state’s drone response.”

People can vote once a day, every day, until the competition closes at midnight Oct. 6.

Florence was the first time that NCDOT used drones to gauge the extent of damage after a storm. The state took more than 8,000 videos and photos from the air and used them to help direct traffic away from flooded areas and to plan repair and cleanup work.

America’s Transportation Awards are sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.