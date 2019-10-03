Babysitter accused of raping 5-year-old in North Carolina in custody after manhunt

SHARE COPY LINK

Authorities arrested a North Carolina man wanted for child rape after a manhunt that involved the FBI and investigators in two states, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies accused Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, of raping a 5-year-old he was babysitting in Craven County, North Carolina. Police caught up with him in Summersville, West Virginia, Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office says.

Craven County authorities are looking for Michael Brandon Bryan, 37. Craven County Sheriff's Office

Deputies in the coastal county said Bryan was wanted on charges of felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense.

Bryan’s last known address was about 17 miles east of New Bern, North Carolina, in the rural Cove City community, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan,” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

