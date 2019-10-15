Babysitter’s girlfriend helps him evade cops after he raped 5-year-old, NC police say

SHARE COPY LINK

The girlfriend of a man police say raped a child he was babysitting in North Carolina is now facing charges.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, was wanted on charges of statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense after police say he raped a 5-year-old he was babysitting in Craven County, The News & Observer reported.

A manhunt involving the FBI and several other agencies ensued and Bryan was arrested in West Virginia on Oct. 2, according to The News & Observer.

His girlfriend, 33-year-old Janatia Temple Bullock, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony obstruction of justice after giving him financial help while he was evading authorities, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Craven County is in eastern North Carolina, about 116 miles from Raleigh.