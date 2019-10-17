North Carolina
Amber Alert issued 15-year-old abducted in North Carolina, police say
Authorities in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, 15, Thursday morning.
Police say the girl was abducted from Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Police described Nevia as black, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dyed red hair, according to the alert.
If anyone has information about the abduction, police ask you call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-1538, or call 911 or *HP.
Comments