Severe weather predicted for the Triangle on Tuesday. Could that mean a tornado?

Strong storms are possible for the Triangle on Tuesday afternoon, bringing threats of strong wind and an isolated tornado.

Rain chances start at 2 a.m., and thunderstorms are expected after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather could hit central and eastern North Carolina from noon to 8 p.m., the service tweeted.

The possibility comes as “a potent cold front will swing through and bring a line of storms,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds,” forecasters say. “An isolated tornado is also possible.”

Though wind poses the biggest risk, there’s also a potential for hail, according to ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker.

Outside the Triangle, cities that could be in the path for severe weather include Fayetteville and Rocky Mount, the National Weather Service tweeted.

Near Raleigh and Durham, up to a quarter inch of rain could fall Tuesday, with more expected overnight and during thunderstorms, the service says. Wet weather is expected to continue until 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Skies could be sunny later that morning and remain clear through Thursday, forecasters say.

The severe weather chances come after weekend storms caused serious damage in other parts of the country.

In Texas, a tornado tore across northwest Dallas and the suburb of Richardson, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.