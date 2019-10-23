NC highway trooper seriously injured in traffic stop crash

North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper is in serious condition after being hit by a car during a traffic stop.

A Public Safety Department statement says the trooper had pulled a driver over on a Vance County highway Tuesday night when he was struck by another vehicle. He was standing outside his patrol car at the time.

WRAL reports that spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said the driver who had been pulled over called 911 and a nearby trooper responded and provided medical aid. The injured trooper was then flown by helicopter to a hospital. The agency says he was in serious condition as of Tuesday night.

The driver who struck the trooper has been arrested.

State Highway Patrol has not publically identified the injured trooper.