Son gets in fight with dad – then shoots him in the chest, North Carolina cops say

A man is accused of shooting his dad after the two got into a fight in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Police responded to a home in Bailey just before 11 a.m. and found an unresponsive man who seemed to have been shot in the chest lying on the ground in the backyard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS performed life-saving measures on the man, and he was taken to WakeMed hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s son, Justin Bailey, 36, was taken into custody and questioned, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police learned that he and his dad got into a “verbal altercation” and he pulled out a gun and shot his dad, the Sheriff’s Office says.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Justin Bailey is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after police say he shot his dad during an altercation. Nash County Sheriff's Office.

The victim’s name has not been released and his condition is unknown, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials are still investigating, but no other charges are expected unless “the medical status of the victim changes,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

Bailey is in Nash County, about 35 miles from Raleigh.