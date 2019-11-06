NC pedestrian killed by pickup truck driver while crossing South Florida street

A North Carolina woman was killed after a pickup truck hit her as she crossed Oakland Park Boulevard in Wilton Manors, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, BSO said, 53-year-old Paul Soranno was heading east in his Dodge Ram near the Central Shopping Center at 100 Oakland Park Blvd. when he hit 48-year-old Anita Cook. She died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Soranno remained on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Soranno’s record of moving violations in South Florida over the last 10 years starts and ends with a conviction for failing to wear a safety belt in 2011.

The sheriff’s office says Cook lived in Summerfield, North Carolina. An online database says she returned to North Carolina after nine years in Broward County, which were preceded by 16 years in the North Carolina cities of Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown.