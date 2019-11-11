Oak City Kitty, downtown Raleigh’s crotchety but lovable celebrity cat, dies

Oak City Kitty, known for roaming the streets of downtown Raleigh, has died.

The death was announced on the popular Instagram account called Oak City Kitty, which has chronicled Tucker the cat’s adventures over the years.

“Tucker passed away peacefully in our arms this morning,” reads a post Monday afternoon. “He will be missed. He will be loved forever by so many.”

The 30-pound cat used to walk around off-leash on Fayetteville Street, much to the delight of passersby. He became known as a soothing, if not curmudgeonly, presence downtown.

The City of Raleigh tweeted Monday afternoon that it learned Tucker had “crossed the Rainbow Bridge.”

“We’re pretty sure there will never be another one like you,” the tweet read. “Thanks for putting up with us.”

Tucker had just moved away from downtown Raleigh with his family in September to enjoy retirement.