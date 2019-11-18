Church that pickets soldiers’ funerals will protest ‘devilish policies’ at NC schools

Members of the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kan., protest in 2011. JENNIFER HACK/THE KANSAS CITY STAR

A group known for protesting military funerals will “preach” at North Carolina schools.

Westboro Baptist Church says it planned to spread its message Monday near campuses in High Point, Greensboro and Durham. The Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center list the Topeka-based church as a hate group due to its homophobic beliefs.

Officers early Monday warned of possible demonstrators near Ferndale Middle School and nearby High Point Central High School, the first campus on the schedule.

The High Point Police Department said it hoped to “provide a safe and orderly environment for those participating to exercise their 1st amendment rights and for both schools to operate without unnecessary disruption.”

Westboro Baptist Church says groups at the high school — including Ethics Club, Fellowship of Christian Students and the Gay-Straight Alliance Club — “cater to foolish misplaced pride and the lust of the flesh.”

Later in the morning, the church planned to come to Guilford College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“We make a public protest against school districts, colleges, governments and all of their devilish policies that outlaw the truth of God,” the group said in its announcement about appearances at those schools.

Some social media users claiming to be connected to UNCG were against the group coming to their campus.

One person who called the situation “ridiculous” wrote: “Excuse me? You’re telling me the Westboro Baptist Church... the BIGGEST advocate for hate and judgement.... is coming to UNCG?”

The series of appearances will culminate at Duke University School of Law, which hosted a recent speaker the group says it was against.

During his visit to the Durham campus last month, Floyd Abrams, a proponent of free speech, had cited a U.S. Supreme Court case involving the church picketing outside a soldier’s funeral, according to a Duke webpage.

“We are resolute in our support for respect and inclusion for all members of the Duke community,” spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in a statement to WNCN. “These are part of our core values, and we deplore any efforts to intimidate individuals through demonstrations of hatred, bias and homophobia.”