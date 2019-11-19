Traveling for Thanksgiving? So are millions of others. Here are tips to avoid traffic

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving in the Carolinas, you may want to plan for especially bad traffic.

A record 2.9 million people in North and South Carolina are predicted to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday this year, according to a release from the American Automobile Association, and 90 percent will do so in a car.

That means about 1.34 million people in North Carolina and 678,000 in South Carolina will be hitting the road between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, the release says, which is up 2.8 percent from last year.

But there are ways to avoid spending hours stuck in traffic to be with family or friends on Thanksgiving.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are notoriously the worst for traffic, according to AAA, and it’s best to make travel plans around them if possible.

Travel times could take up to four times longer than usual in metro areas on that Wednesday, the release says.

Driving on Thanksgiving Day is the best option for those who want to avoid the holiday traffic, AAA says.

But traffic isn’t the only concern, the release says, as road travel around the holiday is especially dangerous.

“The sheer volume of vehicles on the road make this holiday such a dangerous time to travel that’s why we can’t stress enough how important it is to practice safety behind the wheel,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas Traffic Safety Foundation president said in the release. “Buckle up, don’t speed, never drive distracted or impaired.”

Last year there were more than 3,800 crashes in North Carolina and 1,280 crashes in South Carolina, the release says.

To stay safe AAA recommends:

▪ Don’t drive distracted or impaired

▪ Map your route in advance

▪ Keep your roadside assistance contact information and a cell phone charger handy

▪ Obey traffic laws and don’t speed

▪ Expect delays and incidents on the side of the road

▪ Be patient with other drivers and avoid road rage