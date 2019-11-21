When will Ocracoke open again for visitors? It’s been closed since Hurricane Dorian

Ocracoke was battered by Hurricane Dorian’s high winds and rough seas during the early September storm, forcing an evacuation order for the Outer Banks island, and tourists have not been allowed back since.

Hyde County officials had originally planned to reopen Ocracoke to visitors Friday, but recent storms have washed over N.C. 12, dumping sand along the sole road down that stretch of the Outer Banks. Now the island won’t reopen until Dec. 2, the county announced Thursday.

“After the evacuation order is lifted, visitors will be immediately allowed to access Ocracoke. Ferry operations will return to the paid reservation system normally in place,” the county said in a press release.

UPDATE: We are continuing to clear N.C. 12 and hope to open the road later today. We will work with local officials and authorities to ensure safe travels for all. We appreciate your patience during Mother Nature's latest visit.

Cleanup continues on Ocracoke, the county said, so people need to be careful.

“Visitors should be advised there are limited lodging accommodations, food service, gas availability and other services normally available to the visiting public,” officials said.

It can also be hard to get off the island in case of a medical emergency. “Patients can expect delays and extended transport times until Highway 12 is repaired.”

Residents were allowed to start returning to the island Sept. 9, according to the county.

Many returned to damaged homes and difficult living conditions to begin rebuilding. The county said at the time: “Be aware that we have limited resources on the island and your home may not be habitable. We still do not have power and are under a boil water advisory. We do not have any shelters on the island for displaced residents to use.”

The main road down the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Highway 12, has had more problems in recent weeks as successive nor’easters combined with high tides to push the dunes across the highway. N.C. 12 is the primary route to get to the Ocracoke ferry.

The county says the plan is to open Ocracoke to visitors starting at 5 a.m. Dec. 2.