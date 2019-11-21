NC school leader accused of sexual misconduct and giving students booze, board says

The headmaster of a North Carolina private school has resigned after an investigation revealed “serious concerns” over sexual misconduct, among other things.

An email was sent to the parents of students at Wayne Country Day School, a private K-12 school in Goldsboro, on Tuesday, announcing that Todd Anderson’s resignation was effective immediately.

Anderson is accused of “inappropriate physical contact” with high school students, making “sexual advances” toward students and an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a former high school student he hired as a faculty member at the school, the email from the Board of Trustees said.

He’s also accused of giving students under the age of 21 alcohol at his house and taking “substantial sums of money” from the school for his benefit, according to the email.

“We are extremely troubled by these allegations and have reported them to law enforcement for further investigation,” the email says.

Fran Shaw, college counselor at the school, and David Flowers, athletic director, are serving as interim headmasters until a permanent replacement is hired, the email says.

The Board held a meeting for upper school students on Wednesday morning and also scheduled meetings for parents on Wednesday and Thursday, the email says.