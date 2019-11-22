‘Assault-style rifle’ found in teen’s car during school drug search, NC sheriff says

Deputies searching a student’s car at Eastern Alamance High School say they found a semi-automatic “assault-style” rifle on school property, according to multiple reports.

A school resource officer got a tip about students smoking e-cigarettes laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, The Times-News reports. Deputies accused 16-year-old Lekeyvin Elijah Poole of Mebane, North Carolina, of selling drugs out of his car, according to the newspaper.

Deputies say they searched the student and found he had a knife, according to The Greensboro News & Record. When deputies searched the teen’s car they found two grams of marijuana and the semi-automatic rifle, police say, per the News & Record.

According to Fox 8, “a magistrate’s order described the rifle as a Norinco SKS assault-style rifle with a brown nylon sling.”

The teen was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for having weapons on school grounds and resisting an officer, Fox 8 reports, and received an $8,500 bond.