NC Board of Elections asks town to remove Black Lives Matter flags from Town Hall

The State Board of Elections has asked the town of Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matters flags hanging outside Town Hall after receiving complaints.

The Carrboro Town Council held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss a legal matter.

“This is really important,” Mayor Lydia Lavelle said on the ZOOM call before asking for a motion to close the virtual meeting to the public.

She did not disclose the specific reason for closing the meeting before asking viewers to sign off. An hour later the town clerk emailed The News & Observer to report that the board adjourned without taking action.

Waddy Davis, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, said Thursday he had received 15 to 18 written complaints and many more by word of mouth.

The banners are at the Carrboro voting site, he said, and some poll workers are reluctant to staff the site.

“Sometimes a voter comes over there and says, ‘I’m not comfortable with that,’ “ Davis said. “’Why aren’t they American flags?’ ”

Kerwin Pittman, a social justice advocate in Raleigh who helped put up a Black Lives Matter billboard near a Confederate flag in Pittsboro, called the decision “disturbing but not surprising.”

“When a Black Lives Matter banner is flying, it is saying if Black lives do not matter, then all lives cannot matter,” he said Thursday. “This right here just speaks to the racial climate that we’re in.”

Davis added Republican poll workers have put up with swearing and middle fingers in Carrboro and that the banners are seen as overtly partisan.

“It’s not welcoming to a lot of people, to my side,” he said. “Black lives matter, of course. Every life matters. Your life matters.”

Flags hang inside early voting buffer zone

In a letter to the town Thursday, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said the board had received a couple of emailed complaints about the flags, which hang inside the early voting buffer zone at 301 W. Main St.

“After receiving word today from the General Counsel for the Republican Party that there were numerous additional complaints, we feel we must formally request you must remove these flags for the duration of the early voting period,” Karen Brinson Bell wrote in the letter.

The NC State Board of Elections has asked the town of Carrboro to remove Black Lives Matter flags from outside Town Hall, which is a polling place. Town of Carrboro

“The flags are attached to the front of the one-stop site and therefore could be interpreted as an official endorsement by the board of elections in favor of a particular movement,” the letter continued.

“As Executive Director of the State Board and the state’s chief elections official, I take seriously the complaint of any voter who may offended by the presence of that symbol when exercising their right to vote. I know you, too, care about the sensibilities of all of the voters in Orange County,” the letter stated.

The N&O also contacted Lavelle at N.C. Central University, where she is a law professor, but has not yet received a reply.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Please return for a fuller report.