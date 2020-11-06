Cancer survivor gets second big win with $1 million North Carolina lottery prize

A North Carolina grandmother who survived breast cancer is getting another reason to celebrate.

Her latest win came when she scored a $1 million jackpot prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said Friday in a news release.

“I can relax now,” Doris Harrison told officials after the big win. “Don’t have to worry about anything.”

Harrison’s good fortune started with a trip to Mo’s, a store in Roanoke Rapids. That’s where she tried her luck on the lottery and spent $10 on a ticket for the Carolina Black: Millionaire Edition game, officials say.

“The Carolina Black was the first one that I scratched off,” Harrison said in the lottery’s news release. “When I saw that it was a million dollars, I forgot about the other tickets.”

Harrison, who beat cancer more than two decades ago, said she hopes to share the prize money with her daughters and grandchildren, according to the release.

“I’m also gonna get something that I’ve been wanting,” Harrison told officials. “And that’s my own home. I’ve been renting for the last 40 years so it’s time for me to own my own home now and enjoy life.”

Harrison decided to take the prize money in a lump sum and kept $424,503 after taxes. She lives in Halifax County, roughly 80 miles northeast of Raleigh and near the Virginia border.

