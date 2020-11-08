Pilot uninjured in NC Highway Patrol helicopter crash

A helicopter flown by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol crashed Sunday south of downtown Raleigh, according to department officials. No one was injured.

The crash occurred close to the NCSHP’s helicopter hangar near the intersection of Garner and Tryon roads.

The helicopter had one person aboard, a pilot who was not injured in the crash, said department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Knox. The circumstances and cause of the crash are currently unknown, Knox said.

The helicopter crashed into Tryon Road mid-afternoon on Sunday, but no vehicles were involved, Knox said.

Because the crash involved an aircraft, Knox said the Federal Aviation Administration had been notified and would be assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.