Coast Guard suspends search for two men missing from overturned boat off NC coast

A 35-foot fishing vessel sits overturned near Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, on Nov. 10, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for two men missing after their boat was found overturned near Beaufort Inlet on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard had been searching for George Hamilton Andrews of Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV of Wilmington since the 35-foot fishing boat Strike Zone was found about 4 1/2 miles from the inlet on Tuesday.

Despite 58 hours of searching by boat and aircraft and on land, Andrews and Merriman were still missing by sundown Thursday.

“After the utmost consideration and careful review of all factors involved in this search and rescue case, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend its active search efforts,” Capt. Matt Baer, commander for North Carolina, said in a written statement. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy, and our sincere thoughts go out to the families and friends of Mr. Andrews and Mr. Merriman during this incredibly trying time.”

One of the men’s family members told the Coast Guard that they left Atlantic Beach on Sunday to fish near shore. A passing fishing vessel reported their overturned boat at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. A diver determined there was no one on board the boat and found that all the lights and gear were still energized, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said Thursday it had searched about 8,600 square miles between Ocracoke Inlet and Bogue Inlet by boat, helicopter and a C-130 Hercules airplane.

In addition, Morehead City, Beaufort and Atlantic Beach fire departments helped search near shore by boat, while National Park Service rangers and other local agencies searched the shoreline.

Despite the end of the formal search, the Coast Guard asks anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Andrews and Merriman to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-343-3880.