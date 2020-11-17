6-year-old shot in face during school recess, North Carolina police say

A 6-year-old was shot in the face during school recess in Eastern North Carolina, and now officials are trying to figure out who fired the gun.

The student was on the playground at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland when officials say he was hit with a bullet Friday afternoon, news outlets reported.

School officials originally thought the boy fell, but it was later discovered that he was shot in the jaw, according to WECT and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an accident and that the gun was “likely fired from a great distance.” As of Monday, the origin of the gunfire remained a mystery, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

As they searched for clues, deputies were asking neighbors in the area near Wilmington if they had heard gunshots, WWAY reported.

“We’re not going to leave any stone unturned,” said Emily Flax, sheriff’s office spokesperson, according to the TV station. “We know that understandably this community and the school are very, very concerned as they should be and as are we.”

The school district has said “student and staff safety is and will always be the top priority in Brunswick County Schools and we continue to look for ways to ensure that safety on school grounds,” according to WECT.

While the sheriff’s office said the case likely didn’t have a criminal component, it called the shooting “avoidable.”

“It is vitally important to educate gun owners on the importance of being aware of the distance between where they are shooting, and people and property,” the department wrote on Facebook. “It is critical that they pay close attention to what is beyond their target, even at a great distance away.“