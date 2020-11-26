Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

North Carolina deputy shot; suspect in custody

The Associated Press

WENTWORTH, N.C.

A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday night while responding to a domestic call.

Lt. Kevin Suthard of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the deputy was taken to a local hospital. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the deputy's condition or give additional details about the shooting.

Rockingham County is located north of Greensboro, just south of the Virginia border.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

North Carolina

Prison sentence for man who threatened Black renters

November 26, 2020 9:15 AM

North Carolina

Coast Guard saves 3 stranded on island after boat drifts off

November 26, 2020 9:05 AM

North Carolina

Prosecutors: Trafficking leader sentenced to 15 years

November 26, 2020 8:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service