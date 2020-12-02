Crew chucked bags of oily rags, other garbage over side of ship off NC coast, feds say

A slew of oily waste and garbage was dumped directly into the ocean over the course of six months last year as the cargo ship M/V Pac Antares made its way off the coast of North Carolina, according to the Justice Department.

The flagrant dumping didn’t stop until it docked at the port in Morehead City on Sept. 29, 2019, when prosecutors said a crew member walked off the ship and reported it to customs officials.

Now the shipping company that owns the nearly 600-foot vessel has been ordered to pay up to $12 million in fines, submit to four years of probation and work out an environmental compliance plan for a fleet of ships that will be subject to at least two outside audits, according to court filings and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“The defendants in this case knowingly, intentionally and illegally discharged oily waste and other garbage into the waters along the North Carolina coast,” U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. said in a news release. “That coastline is among the great natural treasures of this country and we are committed to its protection.”

M/V Pac Antares frequently moved in and out of ports in Morehead City, New Orleans and Houston, Texas, according to court filings.

The ship belongs to Pacific Carriers Limited, a Singapore-based shipping company that operates a fleet of 60 vessels carrying grains, coal, fertilizer, logs and oil around the globe, the company said in court filings.

But from April 2019 to September 2019, prosecutors said the ship M/V Pac Antares was plagued with faulty disposal methods.

Engine room waste — including sludge and bilge water that became contaminated with oil from leaks or during regular maintenance on board the ship — was dumped into the ocean without passing through an oily water separator that limits the amount of contaminated water released at sea, according to court filings.

In August 2019, Pacific Carriers Limited said M/V Pac Antares experienced a “major flood” in the engine room while traveling through the Indian Ocean.

The cleanup efforts resulted in the ship amassing oily water, rags and paint chips, court filings state. Prosecutors said members of the crew admitted to throwing “bags filled with oily rags” over the side of the ship.

The oily water was also reportedly taken to other parts of the vessel to be improperly stored before it was dumped overboard.

Investigators discovered more than 60,000 gallons of oily water in what’s known as the “duct keel,” a tube measuring three feet around that ran about 400 feet along the bottom of the ship, court filings state. The duct typically contains other piping, electrical wiring and lighting and isn’t designed to hold oily water. Prosecutors said it took “several days and a third-party contractor to properly clean out” after the hoard of waste was discovered.

A laundry sink on board the vessel was additionally contaminated with oil, as crew members had dumped oily water and waste oil from other parts of the ship down the drain that led directly into the ocean.

None of the improper disposals were accurately logged as federally mandated on the ship’s record book, prosecutors said.

Pacific Carriers Limited pleaded guilty to eight felony charges in three districts — North Carolina, Texas and Louisiana — on Tuesday, court filings show. The ship’s chief engineer, Wenguang Ye, also pleaded guilty to falsifying the oil record book. Ye was fined $5,500 and banned from the U.S. for a year, according to the Justice Department’s news release.

This wasn’t the ship’s first run-in with the law.

In 2008, prosecutors said the M/V Pac Antares was prosecuted in Wilmington for similar crimes involving the illegal discharge of oily bilge water and was fined $2.1 million.