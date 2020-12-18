Gov. Cooper will pick judge after election winner was disqualified

Tim Gunther Gunther campaign photo

Gov. Roy Cooper will decide who gets to fill a Wake County District Court judgeship after the winning candidate in November’s election was ruled ineligible.

The State Board of Elections made that decision Friday, settling confusion over who should win after the Wake County Board of Elections determined that winning candidate Tim Gunther didn’t live in the judicial district.

The Wake board voted unanimously last month to disqualify Gunther, a Democrat, because he’d never moved to the Fuquay-Varina home he claimed as his residence. Instead, the board determined he’s a resident of Cary — outside the judicial district.

On Friday, an attorney for Gunther’s Republican opponent, Beth Tanner, argued that the State Board of Elections should simply declare her the winner instead. Attorney Josh Howard, who’s a former elections board chairman, said that the race should be treated as uncontested because Gunther wasn’t a valid candidate.

Howard also said the situation shouldn’t be treated as a judicial vacancy — which are typically filled by an appointment from the governor — because the District Court seat is new. It was created through a redistricting bill at the legislature and won’t exist until Jan. 1.

Have You Read THIS?! This weekly newsletter brings you the most viral stories of the week from the Carolinas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But elections board members said they were hesitant to name the second-place finisher as the winner. They noted that state law doesn’t specifically address a situation where the winning candidate is disqualified after Election Day.

Board chairman Damon Circosta, a Democrat, proposed declaring the seat as a judicial vacancy to be filled by Cooper. “Where we are with our current statutory authority, this is the closest thing,” he said.

But the two Republicans on the elections board preferred a different approach. Board member Stacy “Four” Eggers suggested having the Wake County Democratic Party name a replacement candidate for Gunther, and that candidate would then be declared the winner. That’s the process the state uses when a candidate in a partisan race withdraws before the election.

Eggers’ motion, however, failed in a 3-2 vote along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

Newby certified

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Also at Friday’s meeting, the State Board of Elections certified Republican Paul Newby as the winner of the race for N.C. Supreme Court chief justice. The move came nearly a week after Newby’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, conceded the race following a hand recount of votes.

After the hand recount — which followed a machine recount — was completed this week, Newby won by just 401 votes. That margin represents just 0.0074% of the 5.39 million votes cast in the race.

“This contest was decided by less people than show up to your typical high school basketball game,” Circosta said Friday.