Police: 18-year-olds charged with assaulting couple at mall

Two 18-year-olds have been charged with attacking a man and woman at a North Carolina shopping mall, police said.

Brandon Denard Crosby and Tynaysha Jada Davis, both from Winston-Salem, were arrested Monday and charged with assault, news outlets reported.

Winston-Salem police said a man and woman were thrown to the ground and beaten in a parking lot at Hanes Mall on Saturday. The victims were identified as Greensboro residents LaTina Nicole Melton, 34, and Vincent Antonio Pearsall, 41.

Police said Melton and Pearsall went to the mall to pickup Pearsall's daughter, who said she was being threatened by a group of teenagers.

Melton and Pearsall argued with the teens when they arrived and were later attacked, police said. Melton's purse was also stolen.

Police said six others involved in the case, five females and one male, were charged as juveniles.

The attack led mall officials to extend a policy which requires teenagers under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old. The extension covers all hours of operation from Fridays through Sundays.

It's unclear whether Crosby or Davis had attorneys who would comment on their behalf.