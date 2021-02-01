Want better work-life balance? This North Carolina city has among the best, report says

Downtown Durham in May 2018 cliddy@newsobserver.com

North Carolina is home to one of the best cities for having work-life balance, a new report finds.

Durham ranks No. 9 on a list of places where people have time to enjoy life outside of their jobs, according to results released in January from SmartAsset.

To determine the rankings, the personal finance website said it examined data for “100 of the largest cities” in the nation. The study used data from the U.S. government and other sources to determine how each place scored for commute times, walkable areas, entertainment options, hours worked, jobless rates and housing costs compared to income.

Durham earned a top spot on the list after boasting one of the shortest commute times in the study.

“The average commute in Durham is 22.6 minutes, the 25th-lowest time spent traveling to work that we observed overall,” SmartAsset said in its report.

But the Bull City didn’t fare as well in another transportation category, landing in the bottom 10% for walkability, results show.

The national recognition adds to several that Durham has received in the past year. The metro area was named the fourth-most educated place in the nation, and the city ranked the No. 11 location for people to land after graduation, McClatchy News reported.

On the recent list, Durham wasn’t the only North Carolina city named among the best places for work-life balance. Other cities recognized in the top 35 rankings include Raleigh at No. 16; Winston-Salem at No. 32; and Charlotte at No. 34.

Overall, the highest scoring city in the study was Madison, Wisconsin, according to SmartAsset.