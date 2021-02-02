A Raleigh home will no longer be a local landmark due to one-time owner’s racist past

The home of Josephus Daniels, a white supremacist and former publisher of The News & Observer, is no longer a local historic landmark.

The Raleigh City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to strip the Georgian Revival-style home at 1520 Caswell St. of the historical designation.

The request to remove the landmark status was submitted by Scott Murray, of Scott Murray Land Planning, on behalf of property owners the Masonic Temple of Raleigh. The house, called Wakestone, has been home to the Masonic Temple of Raleigh since 1950.

“We designate hallowed ground where tragedies occurred as vessels of memory,” Murray wrote in a letter to the City Council. “Daniels’ legacy in white supremacy is certainly now having its reckoning as a tragic episode. But this site, and this designation, does not stand in the same way as a memorial of hallowed ground, to teach us lessons. It is a celebration of accomplishment. Is white supremacy the kind of accomplishment upon which the City of Raleigh wishes to officially confer recognition? What lesson does that convey?”

The property is about 4 acres in the Hayes Barton neighborhood off of Glenwood and Wade avenues. The property is worth $4.1 million, according to county land records.

Helped orchestrate Wilmington race riot

Daniels used The N&O to incite fear of Black residents and political leaders and helped orchestrate the 1898 race riot in Wilmington. That insurrection overthrew a mixed-race government and resulted in the killings of at least 60 Black residents.

The change is one of several from the last year as organizations look to distance themselves from Daniels.

A statue of Daniels outside the former N&O office in Nash Square was removed at the request of Daniels descendants last summer, and both a Wake County middle school and N.C. State University renamed buildings originally named for Daniels.

The Masonic Temple has tried to sell the property, and “during this period of cultural reckoning the racist legacy of Josephus Daniels has further burdened the property,” Murray said in his letter.

“Simply stated, ties to the Josephus Daniels’ legacy presents a dark cloud over the Freemasons/Masonic Temple of Raleigh organization,” he said, adding the Masons worry about the property being the site of protests and unrest.

The Raleigh Historic Development Commission voted unanimously to recommend removing the designation in January.

The property is still listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was added to that list in 1976.