Police: Officer shot and critically wounded, man arrested

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.

Authorities in North Carolina say that a police officer is in critical condition after being shot three times with his own gun during a struggle with a man in Kernersville.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday that the man was later arrested.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

Officer Blake Jones, spokesman for Kernersville police, said that the incident occurred early Sunday morning at the Century Square Apartments. Arrest warrants said the officer had encountered Blocker earlier in the day after Blocker ran away from a traffic stop. The officer then encountered Blocker at the apartment complex when the officer was there for an unrelated matter, police said.

Authorities said that the officer was shot three times in the face, arm and hand.

