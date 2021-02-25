First known COVID variant case detected in Durham County, health officials say

The first known B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 — the more contagious strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom — has been detected in Durham County, health officials said Thursday.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said detecting the case in Durham was expected, as several cases already have been identified across the state since the first one was confirmed on Jan. 27. There are 37 known cases in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 1,881 cases detected in 45 states as of Thursday, the CDC reports.

The person who has this variant is in isolation, the health department said, and contacts have been identified. No information was provided about the person.

There is one known case in North Carolina of the other COVID-19 variant, B. 1.351, which was first detected in South Africa, the CDC reports. It was first confirmed Feb. 11, The News & Observer reports. Across the country, there are 46 known cases in 14 states.

SarahLewis Peel, a DHHS spokeswoman, told The N&O earlier this month that the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health has been submitting at least five random samples to the CDC for sequencing every two weeks since November.

On Feb. 8, the CDC started requesting 16 samples from North Carolina every week.

The CDC also has increased the amount of surveillance over the next month, asking for a total of 61 specimens from North Carolina’s lab during each of the next four weeks, Peel said. In addition to those 61 specimens, Labcorp evaluates some of its own samples via a contract the company has with the CDC.

A sample taken from Mecklenburg County last month marked the first time that the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first sequenced in the United Kingdom, was identified in North Carolina.

In an effort to protect against the more infectious coronavirus variants, DHHS is recommending people wear two layers of masks in line with guidance from the CDC.

