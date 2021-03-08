Dish Network is buying Raleigh-based Republic Wireless as its 5G plans take shape

Dish Network

Dish Network is buying Republic Wireless, a Raleigh-based wireless phone service provider, the satellite television provider said Monday.

Republic Wireless is a mobile virtual network operator, and it offers cell service to customers through leasing network infrastructure from T-Mobile.

Financial details were not disclosed, and Dish said that Republic Wireless’ 200,000 customers will not see any immediate changes to their service.

Founded in 2011, Republic Wireless was started as a way to provide more affordable cell service. The company was originally part of Raleigh communications technology company Bandwidth, but, in 2016, it became a separate company.

“Republic has created a loyal following and established a brand known for innovation, customer service and value. We plan to build upon that strong foundation,” John Swieringa, Dish’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs.”

Dish has made an aggressive play in the cell phone carrier field in the past year. The company plans to launch its own 5G network later this year, and last year it bought Boost Mobile for $1.4 billion. The company acquired Ting Mobile last year as well.

Rob Currie, who leads Ting Mobile for Dish, will become the new head of Republic Wireless. Republic had been led by Chris Chuang since it left Bandwidth in 2016.

Dish said the Relay division of Republic Wireless, which provides communication solutions to companies, will remain a standalone company and continue to be headquartered in Raleigh.

Dish did not say what the acquisition will mean for Republic Wireless’ Raleigh-based workforce. The company has not responded to The News & Observer’s questions for comment.

The purchase of Republic Wireless is expected to close later this year, Dish said.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate