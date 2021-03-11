Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

A 28-year-old member of the Sex Money Murder sect of the Bloods was sentenced to prison Thursday on federal robbery charges in North Carolina, prosecutors said. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A 28-year-old man accused in a four-day robbery spree in 2019 at Subway restaurants and gas stations in Raleigh was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Khaliq Roberto Miranda — who prosecutors say is a “validated member of the Sex Money Murder sect of the United Bloods Nation” — was sentenced to nine years in prison on federal robbery charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release.

The Sex Money Murder crew started under the leadership of “Pistol” Pete Rollock in the Bronx, New York, and was folded into the Bloods in the mid-1990s, Vice reported.

Though Rollock is serving a life sentence at a federal Supermax prison in Colorado, the Sex Money Murder crew has since branched out to towns and cities all along the East Coast.

A defense attorney representing Miranda did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Miranda is accused of robbing six businesses in Raleigh at gunpoint over the course of four days in June 2019.

On June 20 that year, prosecutors say, he shoved one employee in the throat and put what appeared to be a gun in the back of another at a Subway on Avent Ferry Road before taking off with $300 from the cash register.

The following day, Miranda is accused of robbing a Subway restaurant on Wake Forest Road and a BP Gas Station on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. Prosecutors said he jumped the counter during the first robbery and got $662 from the cash register before fleeing out the back door.

At the gas station, he “grabbed the clerk by the neck while he brandished what appeared to be a firearm and demanded the employee open the safe,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Miranda then reportedly took off with $80 the clerk had given him.

He also got $434 from a Subway on Western Boulevard on June 23, prosecutors said.

Miranda then returned to the same BP gas station on Louisburg Road on June 24. Prosecutors said he found the clerk outside smoking, forced her back into the gas station and demanded money, saying, “Don’t make me shoot you with this 9.” He reportedly stole $115 before fleeing.

That same day, prosecutors said, Miranda robbed the Circle K Gas Station on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh by walking behind the counter and pressing his knuckles into the clerk’s neck to insinuate he had a gun.

“You know what time it is,” he reportedly told the clerk before fleeing the gas station with $250 in a a plastic bag.

A grand jury indicted Miranda on charges of robbery, firearm and drug possession last year. He pleaded guilty in November, court filings show.