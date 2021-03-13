Man charged in fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh park

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another teen at a park in Raleigh.

Police said in a news release that Daniel Monserrate was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Waly Malike Faye.

The News & Observer reports that police found Faye on Feb. 4 near a playground at Brentwood Park after a 911 caller reported finding a person with a head injury. Faye died the next day.

Faye attended Sanderson High School, according to his obituary.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown told the City Council on Tuesday that young people account for many of the victims and perpetrators of gun violence in the city.

“We are seeing younger people who are victims,” Deck-Brown said. “We are seeing younger people who are suspects. And not all of them are living to tell the story.”